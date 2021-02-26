DINNY’S WELL WISHERS

Date: February 26, 2021 - Affairs

Denis O'Brien

Denis O'Brien


DENIS O’BRIEN’S exit from the Irish media marks the end of an era when the billionaire’s ownership of numerous print and broadcast entities was just as often a part of the headlines. The likelihood of this outcome was flagged by Goldhawk as far back as 2019, but the news of Communicorp’s sale to Bauer Audio... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber