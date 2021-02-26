DENIS O’BRIEN’S exit from the Irish media marks the end of an era when the billionaire’s ownership of numerous print and broadcast entities was just as often a part of the headlines. The likelihood of this outcome was flagged by Goldhawk as far back as 2019, but the news of Communicorp’s sale to Bauer Audio... Read more »
DINNY’S WELL WISHERS
DENIS O’BRIEN’S exit from the Irish media marks the end of an era when the billionaire’s ownership of numerous print and broadcast entities was just as often a part of the headlines. The likelihood of this outcome was flagged by Goldhawk as far back as 2019, but the news of Communicorp’s sale to Bauer Audio... Read more »