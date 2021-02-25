UNA MCGURK TAKES ACTION

Date: February 25, 2021 - Affairs

Una McGurk


AFTER HER eventful summer of 2020, bolshie legal eagle Una McGurk SC now finds herself off the tribunal established to examine appeals relating to asylum seekers. Separately, she has initiated legal proceedings against her most vocal critics. McGurk found herself in the spotlight last August when she shipped serious criticism after speaking at a rally... Read more »

