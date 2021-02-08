Love may be in the air this Valentine’s week, but rockabilly queen Imelda May is not too enamoured with the Sindo at present. At first glance, it’s hard to work out why the musician took exception to her interview with Dónal Lynch, which contains gushing descriptions worthy of direct entry to The Hot Air Brigade.... Read more »
IMELDA MAY’S IRE
Love may be in the air this Valentine’s week, but rockabilly queen Imelda May is not too enamoured with the Sindo at present. At first glance, it’s hard to work out why the musician took exception to her interview with Dónal Lynch, which contains gushing descriptions worthy of direct entry to The Hot Air Brigade.... Read more »