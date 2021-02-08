IMELDA MAY’S IRE

DERMO’S CARIBBEAN COMPETITION SHORTLY BEFORE Christmas, an article in the Sunday Times extolled the virtues ...

COOLMORE’S GERMAN PAL THE COOLMORE gang seems to have cemented a strong relationship with a ...

THE MORANS’ SPLURGES NOEL AND Valerie Moran’s latest acquisition – Knockdrin Castle and its 1,000 ...

NOEL McMAHON’S PENTHOUSE SOME PROPERTIES that went on the market during the pandemic have been ...

JOHN POWER’S NEW HAT THERE HAVE been a couple of new riders introduced on the board ...

MAUREEN KENNELLY’S COLLECTION THE BAD times have resulted in some good times at the Arts ...

HOLDEN ON TO THE PRIZE KILKENNY MAN Paul Holden and his trainer daughter, Ellmarie, have pumped a ...

MICHAEL CUSH’S EXIT NO DOUBT, the chair of the National Gallery of Ireland (NGI), legal ...

MOANING MULLINS ANY DREAMS that 2020 might finally be the year for Gordon Elliott ...