IMELDA MAY’S IRE

Date: February 8, 2021 - Affairs

Imelda May


Love may be in the air this Valentine’s week, but rockabilly queen Imelda May is not too enamoured with the Sindo at present. At first glance, it’s hard to work out why the musician took exception to her interview with Dónal Lynch, which contains gushing descriptions worthy of direct entry to The Hot Air Brigade.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber