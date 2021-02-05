MCGRATH’S MOOLAH

Date: February 5, 2021 - Affairs

Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath


Given that the Department of Finance is expecting an exchequer deficit of €19bn for 2020, is allocating money to the Public Service Innovation Fund really necessary this year? Particularly as some of the projects funded in previous years seem to have been aimed at improving life for public servants, rather than offering better user experiences... Read more »

