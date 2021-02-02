NORAH CASEY’S NEW SPARK

Date: February 2, 2021

Norah Casey


WHILE NORAH Casey sold most of her Harmonia magazine titles to Irish Studio in 2017, she retained ownership of weekly magazine, Woman’s Way. Its long-term editor, Áine Toner, recently departed to take up the position of features editor at the Belfast Telegraph, which left Casey to unveil the surprise new magazine editor in this week’s... Read more »

