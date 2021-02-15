PAT HEALY’S HEADACHE

Date: February 15, 2021 - Affairs, Racing

Pat Healy


THE LISTOWEL race committee members face an anxious time as they assess their battle with the Revenue Commissioners over the company’s status in relation to Corporation Tax. With the odds now favouring the taxman after the appeals commissioner ruled in its favour, the Listowl committee – chaired by top racing photographer and Listowel native Pat... Read more »

