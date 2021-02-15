LOVE ISLAND star, Maura Higgins, has been widely praised in the media for her” bravery” in sharing a make-up-and-tan-free photo of herself on Instagram. According to La Higgins, she took this step as she wants to empower women to be confident inside and out and “comfortable and proud” in their own skin. “We don’t need... Read more »
MAURA HIGGINS’ FLUTTERS
LOVE ISLAND star, Maura Higgins, has been widely praised in the media for her” bravery” in sharing a make-up-and-tan-free photo of herself on Instagram. According to La Higgins, she took this step as she wants to empower women to be confident inside and out and “comfortable and proud” in their own skin. “We don’t need... Read more »