Outspoken restaurateur, Paul Treyvaud, is enjoying quite a media whirl at present, having announced his decision to open the Kerry restaurant he owns with his brother Mark on July 1st, even if restrictions remain in place. Fed up with the COVID-19 shutdown, although his wife had the virus and her aunt died from it, the... Read more »
PAUL TREYVAUD’S TANTRUM
