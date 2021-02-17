CONTRIBUTORS TO last night’s episode of BBC Panorama expressed disbelief that Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, continues to move among polite society, even as a UK court found that he had kidnapped his own daughter. While Mary Robinson now maintains that she was “misled” in relation to the case of Latifa Al Maktoum, fresh... Read more »
THE SHEIKH’S IRISH INTERESTS
