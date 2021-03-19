Behind the Scenes

BALLINACURRA’S BALANCE SHEET

Date: March 19, 2021 - Affairs, Behind the Scenes

Des and Lisa McGahan


THOSE WITH a cool €6.35m to spare may be interested in purchasing Ballinacurra House in Kinsale from Des and Lisa McGahan, having seen it profiled in the Irish Times. The Georgian estate dates back to 1770, and it rents out to the glitterati for approximately €40,000 per week. It has hosted King Willem-Alexander of the... Read more »

