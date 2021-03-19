FIANNA FÁÍŁ TD, Jackie Cahill, is calling on Tipperary County Council to host a civic reception for jockey Rachael Blackmore when Covid restrictions allow, following her victories at Cheltenham. The festival and sport in general attracts criticism for the toll it takes on horses, with the latest casualty, Kings Temptation, being the 69th horse to... Read more »
CAHILL’S CRUSADES
FIANNA FÁÍŁ TD, Jackie Cahill, is calling on Tipperary County Council to host a civic reception for jockey Rachael Blackmore when Covid restrictions allow, following her victories at Cheltenham. The festival and sport in general attracts criticism for the toll it takes on horses, with the latest casualty, Kings Temptation, being the 69th horse to... Read more »