CAHILL’S CRUSADES

Date: March 19, 2021 - Affairs, Racing

Jackie Cahill


FIANNA FÁÍŁ TD, Jackie Cahill, is calling on Tipperary County Council to host a civic reception for jockey Rachael Blackmore when Covid restrictions allow, following her victories at Cheltenham. The festival and sport in general attracts criticism for the toll it takes on horses, with the latest casualty, Kings Temptation, being the 69th horse to... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber