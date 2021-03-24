THE GOVERNMENT’S GLACIAL implementation of an obviously futile regime it calls “mandatory hotel quarantine” has satisfied no one, though cabinet figures, in line with much of official strategy to date, are happy to brazen it out and hope for the best. With public patience already nosediving, should opposition criticism later be vindicated on this front,... Read more »
BORDER HYPOCRISY
