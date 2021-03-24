AFTER MANY years of legal brawling before the nation’s judges, Ben Gilroy appears to be warming to the Irish court system. Having made his name as an “anti-eviction activist”, Gilroy, who has currently hitched his wagon to the Irish Freedom Party and the anti-lock-down cause, was, in a 2018 High Court order, banned from dispensing... Read more »
BEN GILROY VS PBP & LMFM
AFTER MANY years of legal brawling before the nation's judges, Ben Gilroy appears to be warming to the Irish court system. Having made his name as an "anti-eviction activist", Gilroy, who has currently hitched his wagon to the Irish Freedom Party and the anti-lock-down cause, was, in a 2018 High Court order, banned from dispensing...