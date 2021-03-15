CIARA KELLY’S husband has become the latest person to incite the wrath of the Twitter “wokerati,” with his valiant endeavours to defend the Newstalk presenter’s honour. Whether Eoin O’Mahony is doing Kelly any favours by jumping in whenever she is mentioned in relation to Linda Hayden is another thing. Then again, it must be hard... Read more »
CANCELLING CIARA KELLY
CIARA KELLY’S husband has become the latest person to incite the wrath of the Twitter “wokerati,” with his valiant endeavours to defend the Newstalk presenter’s honour. Whether Eoin O’Mahony is doing Kelly any favours by jumping in whenever she is mentioned in relation to Linda Hayden is another thing. Then again, it must be hard... Read more »