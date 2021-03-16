THE TRIUMPH of influencer Michelle Ragazolli Stone at this year’s Gossies was surely welcome news for the Stone family, which has hit the limelight lately for less positive reasons. “Mrs Makeup” won the awards for “Best Celebrity Makeup Artist “ and “Girl Boss of the Year” at the awards – run by Ali Ryan’s Goss.ie... Read more »
STONE FAMILY’S MIXED FORTUNES
THE TRIUMPH of influencer Michelle Ragazolli Stone at this year’s Gossies was surely welcome news for the Stone family, which has hit the limelight lately for less positive reasons. “Mrs Makeup” won the awards for “Best Celebrity Makeup Artist “ and “Girl Boss of the Year” at the awards – run by Ali Ryan’s Goss.ie... Read more »