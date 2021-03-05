GOLDHAWK was pleased to see his old friend Conor McGinn take umbrage with Pontin’s blacklisting of Irish tourists. The Labour Party MP for St Helen’s was surprised to see his own surname on a secret list kept by the British holiday chain, which was intent on excluding bookings by the Travelling Community. “Irony: Pontin’s recently... Read more »
CONOR MCGINN’S HOLIDAY
GOLDHAWK was pleased to see his old friend Conor McGinn take umbrage with Pontin’s blacklisting of Irish tourists. The Labour Party MP for St Helen’s was surprised to see his own surname on a secret list kept by the British holiday chain, which was intent on excluding bookings by the Travelling Community. “Irony: Pontin’s recently... Read more »