HOT PRESS AWARDS FLOP

Date: March 5, 2021 - Affairs

Louise McSharry


THE ABSENCE of even the usual Z-list award ceremonies in recent time has seemingly not led to much enthusiasm for what remains on offer. Louise McSharry was less than impressed to find herself in line for a most protogeneous accolade this week. On Twitter, the 2FM radio DJ explained that she “just got an e-mail... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber