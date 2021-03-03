GARDA BACKLASH

Date: March 3, 2021 - Affairs

Drew Harris

Drew Harris


THE GARDA COMMISSIONER’S blunder in claiming that there was a left wing element to violent scenes on Dublin has caused all sorts of trouble. Drew Harris later retracted his comments, clarifying that “despite initial indications, following further investigation, there is no corroborated evidence of extreme left factions being involved.” Harris drew criticism, first as the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber