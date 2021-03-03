LEONIE REYNOLDS SADDLES UP

Date: March 3, 2021 - Affairs, Racing

Leonie Reynolds


IN WHAT has been a most turbulent week for racing, support and sympathy for amateur jockey Rob James is going to be in short supply. There is no doubt the Cheltenham Festival winning jockey will pay a hefty price over his idiotic actions that were caught on video, but he has been spared the brunt... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber