IN WHAT has been a most turbulent week for racing, support and sympathy for amateur jockey Rob James is going to be in short supply. There is no doubt the Cheltenham Festival winning jockey will pay a hefty price over his idiotic actions that were caught on video, but he has been spared the brunt... Read more »
LEONIE REYNOLDS SADDLES UP
IN WHAT has been a most turbulent week for racing, support and sympathy for amateur jockey Rob James is going to be in short supply. There is no doubt the Cheltenham Festival winning jockey will pay a hefty price over his idiotic actions that were caught on video, but he has been spared the brunt... Read more »