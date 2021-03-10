HAVING PUT its print titles on hiatus last March, Image Publications is now hoping to entice readers to part with dosh to read its online articles. Its nascent digital offering was launched with typical Image hyperbole, promising “a new website, a new team, new faces (as well as lots of the ones you already know... Read more »
IMAGE PUBLICATIONS’ STRATEGY
HAVING PUT its print titles on hiatus last March, Image Publications is now hoping to entice readers to part with dosh to read its online articles. Its nascent digital offering was launched with typical Image hyperbole, promising “a new website, a new team, new faces (as well as lots of the ones you already know... Read more »