WITH THREE radio show changes on the horizon, can we expect to see new life breathed into the morning breakfast show landscape, or will it be more of the same? Classic Hits revealed this week that it will be swapping its breakfast team of PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe for Radio Nova’s Colm Hayes and... Read more »
LUCY KENNEDY’S SHUFFLE
WITH THREE radio show changes on the horizon, can we expect to see new life breathed into the morning breakfast show landscape, or will it be more of the same? Classic Hits revealed this week that it will be swapping its breakfast team of PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe for Radio Nova’s Colm Hayes and... Read more »