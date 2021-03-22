JIM O’CALLAGHAN’S bid for party leadership takes an interesting detour this week with an invitation to Cambridge University. The Dublin Bay South TD announced last week that he is to speak at an event hosted by Sidney Sussex College on the political, economic and legal consequences of Irish reunification. Ahead of the event on Tuesday,... Read more »
JIM’S ALL IRELAND VISION
