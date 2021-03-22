JIM’S ALL IRELAND VISION

Date: March 22, 2021 - Affairs

Jim O'Callaghan

Jim O'Callaghan


JIM O’CALLAGHAN’S bid for party leadership takes an interesting detour this week with an invitation to Cambridge University. The Dublin Bay South TD announced last week that he is to speak at an event hosted by Sidney Sussex College on the political, economic and legal consequences of Irish reunification. Ahead of the event on Tuesday,... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber