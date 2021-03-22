Behind the Scenes

REVIEW: CREEDON’S ATLAS OF IRELAND (RTÉ ONE)

Date: March 22, 2021

John Creedon


JOHN CREEDON’S latest jaunt around the country remains firmly on the path well trodden down a string of Sunday night offerings on RTÉ One. The second season of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland picks up where the first left off, itself a minor tweak of Creedon’s Retro Road Trip, Creedon’s Road Less Travelled, Creedon’s Wild Atlantic... Read more »

