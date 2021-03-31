THE SUBTEXT of a recent intervention from Peter Robinson has been the cause of some speculation as debate over the protocol, border poll and constitutional future intensifies. Writing in the Newsletter last week, the former DUP leader runs the standard list of grievances and concludes that “I can think of no period over my 50... Read more »
PETER ROBINSON’S ADVICE
THE SUBTEXT of a recent intervention from Peter Robinson has been the cause of some speculation as debate over the protocol, border poll and constitutional future intensifies. Writing in the Newsletter last week, the former DUP leader runs the standard list of grievances and concludes that “I can think of no period over my 50... Read more »