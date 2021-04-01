SUNDAY TIMES’ UNSPORTING OMISSION

Date: April 1, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Sunday Times Sport


READERS OF last weekend’s Sunday Times’ Sport supplement would be forgiven for wondering if the paper is unaware that women participate in sport? There was certainly no evidence of that over the course of its 24-page spread, as every single article was about men in sport and not a single one about women. Of approximately... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber