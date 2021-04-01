READERS OF last weekend’s Sunday Times’ Sport supplement would be forgiven for wondering if the paper is unaware that women participate in sport? There was certainly no evidence of that over the course of its 24-page spread, as every single article was about men in sport and not a single one about women. Of approximately... Read more »
SUNDAY TIMES’ UNSPORTING OMISSION
