TWELVE MONTHS on from the closure of pubs nationwide, the industry is aiming to step up pressure on the Government. In a sign of the times, this usually conservative lobby has latched onto remarks made by Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Blisss, during an interview with the Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media last month. While... Read more »
PUBLICANS EYE THE SEANAD
TWELVE MONTHS on from the closure of pubs nationwide, the industry is aiming to step up pressure on the Government. In a sign of the times, this usually conservative lobby has latched onto remarks made by Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Blisss, during an interview with the Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media last month. While... Read more »