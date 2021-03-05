RUSSIAN RETREAT

Date: March 5, 2021 - Affairs

Neale Richmond

Neale Richmond


THE RESTLESS Eoghan Murphy has resumed his campaign against COVID-19 as his impatience has the Dublin TD looking East. In the Dáil on Thursday, the former housing minister noted that Slovakia has taken delivery of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, with the Czech Republic and Austria soon to follow. Murphy is calling on the government... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber