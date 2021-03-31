FEW OUTSIDE of partisan self-interest believed that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) would pursue a case against Sinn Féin members reported for attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey. The real issue was never a case of social distancing or health regulations, (see The Phoenix 16/7/20), and the PSNI this week attempted to reaffirm its... Read more »
SAME OLD STOREY
FEW OUTSIDE of partisan self-interest believed that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) would pursue a case against Sinn Féin members reported for attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey. The real issue was never a case of social distancing or health regulations, (see The Phoenix 16/7/20), and the PSNI this week attempted to reaffirm its... Read more »