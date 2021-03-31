SAME OLD STOREY

Date: March 31, 2021 - Affairs

Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster


FEW OUTSIDE of partisan self-interest believed that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) would pursue a case against Sinn Féin members reported for attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey. The real issue was never a case of social distancing or health regulations, (see The Phoenix 16/7/20), and the PSNI this week attempted to reaffirm its... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber