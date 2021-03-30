A STEP AHEAD FOR UNA HEALY

Date: March 30, 2021 - Affairs

Una Healy


IT WOULD be unsurprising if the usual crew of jobbing TV presenters weren’t looking over their shoulders as musician, Una Healy, continues to make inroads into the world of Irish TV and radio hosting. Having returned to live in Ireland from the UK when her marriage ended to English rugby union player, Ben Foden, the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber