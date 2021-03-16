SINN FÉIN marched straight into a communications failure on Monday and could be some time repairing the damage. Legislation tabled in Stormont this week seeks to limit access to abortion services in the North, where the issue remains high on the agenda. Despite Westminster eventually coming around to decriminalising terminations in the North in 2019... Read more »
SF’S TWO POLICES
SINN FÉIN marched straight into a communications failure on Monday and could be some time repairing the damage. Legislation tabled in Stormont this week seeks to limit access to abortion services in the North, where the issue remains high on the agenda. Despite Westminster eventually coming around to decriminalising terminations in the North in 2019... Read more »