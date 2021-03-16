BYRNE’S BETTING

Date: March 16, 2021 - Affairs

Claire Byrne

Claire Byrne


THOSE SPOILSPORTS at RTÉ cast a shadow over the fun ahead of preparations for this year’s Cheltenham Festival. In a segment on Claire Byrne Live with former All Ireland winner and recovering gambling addict Oisín McConville on Monday night, it was the found that viewers were exposed to 219 betting promotions over the course of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber