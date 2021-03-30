YOU’D HAVE to wonder how many mid-life crisis columns by radio broadcasters the average Sunday newspaper actually needs? Or how “new” a columnist can be when they have already been writing for the paper for a number of years? Sindo readers certainly may have pondered these questions, as the latest columnists were unveiled with much... Read more »
SINDO’S MID-LIFE CRISIS
YOU’D HAVE to wonder how many mid-life crisis columns by radio broadcasters the average Sunday newspaper actually needs? Or how “new” a columnist can be when they have already been writing for the paper for a number of years? Sindo readers certainly may have pondered these questions, as the latest columnists were unveiled with much... Read more »