IS THE world of media about to receive a wholesale shake-up in relation to its relationship with freelancers and self-employed contractors? Many journalists will be interested in reports that RTÉ has offered staff contracts to 81 people, after the Revenue Commissioners raised concerns over their trading relationship with the station. This followed its analysis of... Read more »
SWELLING RTÉ’S STAFF
