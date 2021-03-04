AT THE best of times, Virgin has the feel of a channel curated by Alan Partridge, and its trashy aesthetic is once again front and centre courtesy of the hyped Eating With The Enemy. Only marginally more sophisticated than a Jerry Springer episode, the concept sees a variety of ‘odd couples’ argue about their sociopolitical differences... Read more »
TV REVIEW: EATING WITH THE ENEMY (VIRGIN ONE)
