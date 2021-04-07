BACK OF THE CLASS FOR TEACHERS

Date: April 7, 2021 - Affairs

Teachers may strike if vaccination demands aren't met


THE THREAT of strike action by teachers is likely to see the goodwill generated towards the profession during the pandemic fast evaporating, if the public reaction to their vaccine prioritisation demand is anything to go by. The three teachers’ unions have agreed to table a joint motion to their respective congresses to commit the unions... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber