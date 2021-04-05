COLETTE BROWNE FOR THE SOCDEMS

Date: April 6, 2021 - Affairs

Colette Browne


A CAREER in Irish politics may be just about the only place more precarious than journalism at the moment, so it is interesting to see the latest addition to the Social Democrats’ back room. The Indo’s loss is Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shortall’s gain, as columnist Colette Browne departs after almost a decade to take... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber