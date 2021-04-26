BLAZE OF IGNORANCE

Date: April 26, 2021 - Affairs, Fowl Emissions

Malcolm Noonan


WITH GRIM predictability the first dry spell of the year has seen several of what are erroneously labelled “wildfires” rampage with devastation. The price, if one can be calculated, is significant. Killarney’s Chief Fire Officer, Andrew MacIlwraith, estimates that potentially one-third of the National Park in Kerry has been destroyed this weekend. Similar emergencies have... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber