WITH DOIREANN Garrihy off air for the next few weeks to trial a new version of her 2fm breakfast show, listeners are speculating on whether she will return with a shiny new co-presenter in tow? Gossip-starved showbiz journos are likely to be camped outside Montrose in the hopes of catching a glimpse of a potential... Read more »
DOIREANN GARRIHY’S NEW PARTNER
WITH DOIREANN Garrihy off air for the next few weeks to trial a new version of her 2fm breakfast show, listeners are speculating on whether she will return with a shiny new co-presenter in tow? Gossip-starved showbiz journos are likely to be camped outside Montrose in the hopes of catching a glimpse of a potential... Read more »