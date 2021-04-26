DOIREANN GARRIHY’S NEW PARTNER

Date: April 26, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy


WITH DOIREANN Garrihy off air for the next few weeks to trial a new version of her 2fm breakfast show, listeners are speculating on whether she will return with a shiny new co-presenter in tow? Gossip-starved showbiz journos are likely to be camped outside Montrose in the hopes of catching a glimpse of a potential... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber