CHINESE BEEF

Date: April 1, 2021 - Affairs

Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney


IRELAND BECAME an unlikely protagonist in the simmering tensions between China and the EU this week following the decision of Yvonne Murray to leave Beijing. Citing state surveillance and intimidation, the RTÉ correspondent departed “in a hurry” on Tuesday, relocating with her family to Taiwan where many journalists in similar situations have carried on their... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber