GOVERNMENT BOOZE DODGE

Date: April 27, 2021 - Affairs

Karl Brophy

Karl Brophy


THIS WEEK’S headlines about plans to introduce minimum unit pricing (MUP) on alcohol off-sales is a clever piece of political deflection. This policy has been on the agenda for over a decade and imminent since the passage of the Public Health Alcohol Act in 2018. More importantly for cowering government TDs, a cabinet memo leaked... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber