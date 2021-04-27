PADDY COSGRAVE’S PASTING

Date: April 27, 2021 - Affairs

Paddy Cosgrave

Paddy Cosgrave


PADDY COSGRAVE’S relentless criticism of the Government is nothing new, but he is receiving a proper Twitter thrashing over his latest suggestive tweets about Leo Varadkar and GP Maitiú Ó Tuathail. Many wonder if his Web Summit will be affected financially by these remarks, which have drawn accusations of prejudice from the Twitterati, including politicians... Read more »

