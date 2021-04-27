JAMES GEOGHEGAN FOR EOGHAN MURPHY’S SEAT

Date: April 27, 2021

James-Geoghegan


GOLDHAWK was first to ask if ambitious Blueshirt barrister, James Geoghegan, would chose law or politics and with Eoghan Murphy bowing out in Dublin Bay South, a decision is imminent. Check out this profile first published in July, 2019. YOUNG BLOOD: JAMES GEOGHEGAN The 2019 Dublin City Council elections saw the electoral debut of prodigious... Read more »

