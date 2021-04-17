LIVING WITH CO-LIVING

Date: April 17, 2021 - Affairs

Phibsborough Shopping Centre


PLANS TO develop a “co-living complex” at the site of the Phibsborough Shopping Centre has proved as divisive as the local love-hate relationship with Dublin’s brutalist heritage. Derek Poppinga, managing director of developers, MM Capital, has spoken of what he claims is a “huge” and presumably extremely lucrative demand for co-living “that has not been... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber