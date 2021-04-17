TV REVIEW: FRANK OF IRELAND (CHANNEL 4)

Date: April 17, 2021 - Affairs

Frank Of Ireland


PERHAPS THE most interesting thing about Brian and Domhnall Gleeson’s car crash Channel 4 comedy, Frank Of Ireland, is what it inadvertently says about the domestic TV industry. After a decade that has seen a streaming boom, and a concurrent explosion of interest in original comedy and drama, RTÉ – almost uniquely amongst European state broadcasters... Read more »

