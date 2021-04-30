ROOTING OUT MARY RYAN’S ADVICE

Date: April 30, 2021 - Affairs

Dr Mary Ryan


MEDIA-LOVING doctor, Mary Ryan, has come under fire this week for lecturing women on the evils of root vegetables, advising them to reserve the humble carrot, turnip and parsnip for a “Sunday treat” as they are “full of sugar.” The consultant endocrinologist drew the wrath of several high-profile nutritionists over the advice given in an... Read more »

