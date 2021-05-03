OVER THE past year of lockdown, RTÉ’s daily light entertainment offering Today has grimly ploughed on, keen to frame itself as an essential part of maintaining national morale. As with The Late Late Show, however, its output has had more than a tinge of desperation. Indeed, RTÉ has at times resembled the Simpsons episode where Krusty The Clown – frustrated... Read more »
TV REVIEW: TODAY (RTÉ ONE)
OVER THE past year of lockdown, RTÉ’s daily light entertainment offering Today has grimly ploughed on, keen to frame itself as an essential part of maintaining national morale. As with The Late Late Show, however, its output has had more than a tinge of desperation. Indeed, RTÉ has at times resembled the Simpsons episode where Krusty The Clown – frustrated... Read more »