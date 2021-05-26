SELF-DESCRIBED “glitter-activist” Andrea Horan has taken centre stage in the promo for The 8th, the much-hyped documentary about the campaign to remove the 8th Amendment, thanks to her penchant for trotting out a supply of media-friendly soundbites. Quotes like, “Why can’t I love glitz and glamour and still feel passionate about women’s issues?” have ensured... Read more »
ANDREA HORAN’S UBIQUITY
