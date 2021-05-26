POL CORRS RISE

Date: May 26, 2021 - Affairs, Media

Daniel McConnell


TYRANTS WILL tremble as the Leinster House press gallery has turned its firepower on Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko. In an indication that the pubs around Kildare Street remain closed, a number of pol corrs issued a statement on Tuesday which condemns the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich, demands his release and calls on “global institutions... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber