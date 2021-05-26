TYRANTS WILL tremble as the Leinster House press gallery has turned its firepower on Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko. In an indication that the pubs around Kildare Street remain closed, a number of pol corrs issued a statement on Tuesday which condemns the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich, demands his release and calls on “global institutions... Read more »
POL CORRS RISE
