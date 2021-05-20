JACK CHAMBERS was left red-faced this week as the Dáil adopted a Sinn Féin resolution on affordable housing. The Government failed to back its own counter-motion and granted Eoin Ó Broin a victory more symbolic than his party could have wished for. Malcolm Noonan’s lapse on the Government side has been attributed to “genuine error,”... Read more »
CHAMBERS GAELTACHT GAFFE
