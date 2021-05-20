CHAMBERS GAELTACHT GAFFE

Date: May 20, 2021 - Affairs

Jack Chambers

Jack Chambers


JACK CHAMBERS was left red-faced this week as the Dáil adopted a Sinn Féin resolution on affordable housing. The Government failed to back its own counter-motion and granted Eoin Ó Broin a victory more symbolic than his party could have wished for. Malcolm Noonan’s lapse on the Government side has been attributed to “genuine error,”... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber