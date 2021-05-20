THE VERY different reactions Aoife Moore and Ciara Kelly’s claims of online harassment have generated exposes an inconsistency among the wokerati around what is considered fair commentary. This is very much in evidence in the aftermath of the newest episode of, “What has Ciara done to enrage Twitter this time?” The latest drama arose from... Read more »
CIARA KELLY’S GREEK CHORUS
THE VERY different reactions Aoife Moore and Ciara Kelly’s claims of online harassment have generated exposes an inconsistency among the wokerati around what is considered fair commentary. This is very much in evidence in the aftermath of the newest episode of, “What has Ciara done to enrage Twitter this time?” The latest drama arose from... Read more »